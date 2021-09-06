69,000 cusecs of water released from Prakasam barrage

Vijayawada: Floodwater inflows are gradually increasing into Prakasam barrage with rains in the catchment areas of upstream Prakasam barrage and releasing of water from Pulichintala reservoir.

Over 69,000 cusecs of water released from the Prakasam barrage on Sunday and over 7,500 cusecs of water released into irrigation canals. The Prakasam barrage received huge inflow of floodwater this rainy season.

So far, 215 TMC of water has been released from Prakasam barrage. In July, 43 TMC of water was released, followed by 148 TMC of water in August and 24 TMC in September.

As much as 32 TMC of water is stored in Pulichintala reservoir. Water levels are fluctuating in the reservoir after one of the gates broke and washed away in flood waters last month. Later, another gate was arranged.