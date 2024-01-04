All mainstream parties tasted victory in Vijayawada Central

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency has a rare distinction of electing MLAs belonging to almost all mainstream political parties in the State.

Leaders of regional and national parties were elected from the constituency, which has a sizable population of Kapu, Brahmin, Backward classes and Muslim voters.

Leaders of Congress, BJP, TDP and YSRCP were elected from the constituency since it was formed in 1967. Former Assembly speaker and freedom fighter Ayyadevara Kaleswara Rao, former Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskara Rao are amongst some of the prominent leaders who represented this constituency.

The constituency has also another distinction of electing three members of the same family. Congress leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao in 1985, his wife Vangaveeti Ratna Kumari who was elected twice in 1989 and 1994 and their son Vangaveeti Radha Krishna won from the Congress party in 2004.

The sitting MLA Malladi Vishnu was elected on behalf of YSRCP in 2019 elections by defeating his nearest rival Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao of the TDP in a close contest. Vishnu got 70,721 votes while Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao secured 70,696 votes. CPM candidate Chigurupati Babu Rao got 29,353 votes.

In 2014 elections, TDP leader Bonda Uma was elected by defeating nearest rival P Gowtham Reddy of YSRCP by a margin of 27,161 votes. Uma got 82,669 votes and Gowtham Reddy got 55,508 votes.

In 2009 elections, Malladi Vishnu had contested on the Congress ticket and registered victory. He won by a margin of 848 votes against Praja Rajyam Party candidate Vangaveeti Radha Krishna. Vishnu got 52,426 votes and Vangaveeti Radha secured 51,576 votes. CPM candidate Ch Babu Rao got 38,273 votes. Vangaveeti Radha Krishna quit the Congress and joined the PRP which was founded by film actor-turned-politician K Chiranjeevi.

Before the Central constituency was formed in 2009, it was Vijayawada East constituency. The Election Commission changed the East constituency into Vijayawada Central constituency.

BJP candidate and film actor Kota Srinivasa Rao was elected in 1999 by defeating Congress candidate of Ilapuram Venkaiah. Kota Srinivasa Rao got 57,047 votes and Ilapuram Venkaiah got 50,971 votes. In 1989 and 1994, the Congress candidate Vangaveeti Ratna Kumari was elected.

In 1983, TDP candidate Adusumilli Jaya Prakash was elected and Nadendla Bhaskar of Congress was elected in 1978. In 1967 and 1972 Congress candidates TVS Chalapati Rao and D Ramarao were elected from Vijayawada East constituency.

Vijayawada Central constituency (earlier Vijayawada east) played an important role in freedom struggle. Vijayawada was the home for many Congress leaders when they led the freedom struggle. Leaders of only three castes Brahmin, Kamma and Kapu were elected from this constituency during the 70 years of its history. Many commercial areas of the city are in the Central Assembly constituency.