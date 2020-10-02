Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti team leaves for Delhi

Vijayawada: Amaravati should be declared as the only capital city of Andhra Pradesh, demanded the members of the joint action committee of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti before boarding the airplane for New Delhi at the Airport here on Thursday to meet Union ministers and the Prime Minister to appraise them of the injustice being meted out to them in the name of three capitals for the State.



The 14-member team raised slogans of 'Jai Amaravati' on the premises of the airport before boarding the plane.

Addressing the media, JAC convener A Siva Reddy said that they had been agitating peacefully in Gandhian way for the last 289 days. He said that they would intensify the agitation and they wish to take the issue to the Central government. They would stage 'silent demonstration' at Raj Ghat on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi from 8 am to 1 pm and submit a memorandum to the statue of Gandhiji.

Siva Reddy said that they sought appointments of President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, and BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders. He hoped that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would change his mindset and continue the capital at Amaravati.

Telugu Yuvata leader Brahmam said that the State government had been harassing the farmers and women during the last 289 days of agitation period. The women were also not spared from harassment, he said.

MRPS president Peripogu Venkateswara Rao said that the agitation had the support of all political parties.

Former MLA Vangaveeti Radhakrishna, JAC co-convener G Tirupati Rao, members P Mallikarjuna Rao, Paruchuri Kiran, Rambabu and others were in the delegation for Delhi.