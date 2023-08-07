  • Menu
Ample jobs abroad for skilled persons: Korean Consul

High Commissioner of Gambia Mustapha Jawara and SRM-AP Registrar of Prem Kumar exchanging Memorandum of Understanding at the University in Neerukonda on Saturday. AP State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof Hemachandra Reddy, Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora and AP State Information Commissioner P Samuel Jonathan also seen.
High Commissioner of Gambia Mustapha Jawara and SRM-AP Registrar of Prem Kumar exchanging Memorandum of Understanding at the University in Neerukonda on Saturday. AP State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof Hemachandra Reddy, Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora and AP State Information Commissioner P Samuel Jonathan also seen.

Neerukonda (Guntur): SRM University-AP organised an exclusive gathering of diplomats, academicians and policy leaders from across the globe at the...

Neerukonda (Guntur): SRM University-AP organised an exclusive gathering of diplomats, academicians and policy leaders from across the globe at the ‘Diplomatic Exchange: Building Bridges Beyond Borders’ on Saturday to foster meaningful interactions, cultural exchange and the establishment of strong global partnerships. After lighting the traditional lamp to launch the programme, Gambian High Commissioner Mustapha Jawara said, “We have a long bilateral relationship with India for years, and we would like to continue to strengthen this camaraderie.” He signed an MoU with SRM University-AP.

Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, chairman of AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE), and P Samuel Jonathan, Andhra Pradesh State Information Commissioner, also spoke.

Prof Manoj K Arora said, “We are actively promoting the G20 initiative to achieve ‘One World, One Family’ and bridge the gap with the outside world through connection, coordination and cooperation.” Panel discussions on enhancing diplomatic relations through academic exchange, discourses on advancements of SDGs through international partnerships, and Press Meet were the highlights of the Diplomatic Exchange.

Suresh Chukkapalli, Consul General of Republic of Korea, suggested that countries like Taiwan and Japan have low populations and require India to provide a highly skilled workforce to their employment sector. He enlightened the gathering on the high scope for employability in Asian countries and suggested the inclusion of academic and linguistic programmes at SRM university-AP to enhance the skill set of students.

Director of International Relations and Higher Studies Dr Naga Swetha Pasupuleti said that the SRM has been promoting constructive diplomatic connections between the leadership of various countries promoting global partnerships. The meet sought to provide future leaders with an in-depth knowledge of diplomatic relations, digital diplomacy, and countries working towards ‘One World, One Earth, One Family’ by means of cross-cultural education.

