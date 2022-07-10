Andhra Pradesh attracting massive investments

Vijayawada: The two-day plenary of YSRCP passed 10 resolutions, including on women empowerment, Disha Act, education reforms, Navaratnalu, direct benefit transfer, health, decentralisation of administration, social empowerment, agriculture, industries and incentives, 'yellow media and Dustachatustayam' and amendment to party constitution.

Minister Ambati Rambabu, MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) spoke on 'dustachatustayam' stating that they were resorting to false campaign against YSRCP government. Introducing resolution on industries, Minister Gudivada Amarnath said under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP emerged as number one in 'ease of doing business'. He said the state government spent Rs 1,500 crore towards strengthening MSMEs in the past three years. AP has been attracting huge investments, he said adding pharma city will be developed in Visakhapatnam and Infosys also came forward to set up unit at Visakha. Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana introducing resolution on education, said state or country will develop only through education of children. He said the state government has implemented several schemes to improve education sector and enhance quality of education in government schools on par with corporate schools. The government has allocated Rs 52,676 crore for reforms in education sector. Several leaders spoke on reforms in education sector in the meet. When the minister moved the resolution, the plenary approved it after discussion.

Meanwhile, minister for health Vidadala Rajani while moving a resolution on health, said the state government has been providing health security to the poor and middle class. The key points of the resolution include extension of Aarogyasri scheme to those whose annual income is below Rs 5 lakh. By this resolution, 85 per cent of families in the state will be covered under Aarogyasri. She also pointed to increasing the number network hospitals of Arogyasri. The minister said the YSRCP government spent Rs 5,100 crore toward health for the past three years and added that 16 new medical colleges will be developed at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore.