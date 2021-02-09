Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections: First phase voting, results today

Vijayawada: All arrangements are made for the first phase of gram panchayat polls in Vijayawada revenue division to be held on Tuesday. More than 7,500 polling staff reached 2,447 polling centres in 211 village panchayats by Monday evening. The staff collected the ballot papers, ballot boxes and other materials from the mandal centres and began preparations for the polling to be held from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm on February 9. The counting of votes will be held from 4 pm onwards and results will be declared soon. The election for the deputy sarpanch will also be held at the same time.

Of the total 234 village panchayats that will go for the polls, candidates were elected unanimously in 23 village panchayats. Now, the elections will be held for the 211 village panchayats for which 545 candidates are in fray for the posts of sarpanches. A total of 392 candidates elected unanimously as ward members in the first phase.

Notification was given for the 2,502 panchayat ward members' posts. Now, the elections will be held for the remaining 2,110 wards and 4,533 candidates are in the fray. The elections will be held in the village panchayats of the assembly constituencies of Jaggaiahpeta, Nandigama, Mylavaram, Penamaluru, Gannavaram rural areas and Pamarru (Totlavalluru panchayat).

Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz on Monday inspected the polling material distribution at the mandal office in Penamaluru on Monday and enquired about the distribution of election material and the requirement of the staff. He made some suggestions to the polling staff on the safety of the polling material and announced that all arrangements were made for the first phase of polls and appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise without fear.

On the other hand, two main political parties, the TDP and the YSRCP canvassed vigorously for the victory of the candidates they extend support. Though the panchayat polls are apolitical, the involvement of the political parties is visible as the political leaders have campaigned in the villages. There are some reports of the distribution of liquor and money in some villages to woo the voters.

The YSRCP is facing the first elections after it voted to power about 20 months ago. The party leaders canvassed for the unanimous elections as well as for the contests in the arena. The TDP leaders canvassed for the victory of the candidates they have supported.

