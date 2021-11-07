Andhra Pradesh: Trial run of second flyover at Vijayawada Benz Circle completed successfully

The construction work of the second flyover at Vijayawada Benz Circle has been completed and is ready for inauguration. Meanwhile, authorities left the vehicle on the flyover on Saturday and successfully conducted a trial run. Vehicles heading towards Ramavarappadu will take the flyover at Screwbridge and end on the national highway near the Vinayaka Theatres.

A second flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs. 90 crore connecting Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent Junction an,d Ramesh Hospital Junction. The state government has taken the initiative to complete the construction work of the second flyover within a year. The first flyover began four years after the TDP government formed but was not completed.



Currently, there is a serious traffic problem due to the presence of the flyover at the junction of Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent an,d Ramesh Hospital. With the availability of a second flyover now, the traffic problem will be reduced.