  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Trial run of second flyover at Vijayawada Benz Circle completed successfully

Trial run of second flyover at Vijayawada Benz Circle completed successfully
x

 Trial run of second flyover at Vijayawada Benz Circle completed successfully

Highlights

The construction work of the second flyover at Vijayawada Benz Circle has been completed and is ready for inauguration. Meanwhile, authorities left the vehicle on the flyover on Saturday and successfully conducted a trial run.

The construction work of the second flyover at Vijayawada Benz Circle has been completed and is ready for inauguration. Meanwhile, authorities left the vehicle on the flyover on Saturday and successfully conducted a trial run. Vehicles heading towards Ramavarappadu will take the flyover at Screwbridge and end on the national highway near the Vinayaka Theatres.

A second flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs. 90 crore connecting Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent Junction an,d Ramesh Hospital Junction. The state government has taken the initiative to complete the construction work of the second flyover within a year. The first flyover began four years after the TDP government formed but was not completed.

Currently, there is a serious traffic problem due to the presence of the flyover at the junction of Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent an,d Ramesh Hospital. With the availability of a second flyover now, the traffic problem will be reduced.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X