Andhra Pradesh: Vijayasai Reddy appointed as chief coordinator

Vijayawada: The YSR Congress party national president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed party general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy as in-charge of coordination of regional coordinators, district presidents and associated party wings.

Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has been appointed as in-charge of coordination with MLAs and media.

The development comes amid speculation that the powers of Viajayasai Reddy were reduced with the recent developments in the party. Earlier, Vijayasai Reddy acted as in-charge of party for North Andhra. Now the with the appointment as in-charge of regional coordinators and district presidents of the party, the powers of Vijayasai Reddy are said to have been restored.