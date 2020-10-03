AP Government sets target to collect Rs 986 crores taxes in next quarter

Vijayawada: Chief Commissioner of taxes Piyush Kumar instructed the officials of the commercial taxes department here on Friday to prepare the plans to exceed the target of collecting Rs 986 crore taxes, including arrears, in the next quarter from October to December.

He said in a statement here that necessary guidelines would be issued to the officials every day division-wise and circle-wise to reach targets.

He also asked the officials to focus on bogus dealers and traders and bogus bills. He warned the bogus dealers and traders who issue bogus bills that raids would be conducted on right time.

However, the traders who pay taxes honestly would not be caused inconvenience. He said that the officials were given clear instructions in this regard.

Piyush Kumar said that the joint commissioners and other officials were given directions through videoconference to achieve the target of collecting taxes of Rs 986 crore.