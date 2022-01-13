AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda

Vijayawada: Marking the 160th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to him at a programme held in Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Swami Vivekananda was a great Indian philosopher whose birth anniversary is observed all over the country as the National Youth Day.

He said Swami Vivekananda played a major role in the uplift of society by educating women and the downtrodden sections and highlighted the importance of unity among all the religions. Swami Vivekananda inspired millions of youths throughout the world with his teachings and his speech at the World's Parliament of Religions held in September 1893, made him famous as an 'orator by divine right' and as a 'Messenger of Indian wisdom to the Western world' and India's spirituality-driven culture and robust history drew praises from many in the Western intellectual circle, said the Governor.

He appealed to people to follow Covid-19 precautions without any compromise, as the threat of coronavirus pandemic is still prevailing with the emergence of Omicron variant. He urged all the eligible to take the Covid vaccine, without any delay.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Joint Secretary to Governor A Shyam Prasad and other officers of Raj Bhavan participated in the programme.