AP youth invited to take part in India skills competition

Vijayawada: The AP State Skill Development Corporation in collaboration along with the National Skill Dev Corporation is inviting youth to participate in the India Skills Competition-2023.



This is the golden opportunity for the youth to shine, the invitation says. It asked the youth to compete at the district or zonal level and elevate to the State-level.

The winners will represent Andhra Pradesh at the Pre-National, and from there, the journey continues to the National, and finally, the international stage World Skills Comepetition-2024 in Lyon in France.

In 2021, Andhra Pradesh secured a remarkable 17 medals in national competitions - 7 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze and 4 Medallions of excellence with 5th position in medal tally, and four outstanding talents represented the Indians internationally in Additive Manufacturing, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, and Mobile Application Development. It encouraged the youth to aim this time for a medal internationally in 2024.

They could compete in 40 exciting trades including Manufacturing, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Construction, Mechatronics, and Robot System Integration, Auto Body Repair, Automobile Technology, Bakery, Beauty Therapy, Bricklaying, Cooking, CNC Milling, CNC Turning, Car Painting, 3D Digital Game Art, Electronics, Electrical Installations, Fashion Technology, Floristry, Graphic Design Technology, Hotel Reception, Hairdressing, Health and Social Care, IT Software Solutions for Business, IT Networking Systems, Industry 4.0, Renewable Energy, Mechanical Engineering CAD, Mobile Robotics, Mobile Applications Development, Painting & Decorating, Plumbing & Heating, Restaurant Service, Refrigeration and AC, Visual Merchandising, Wall and Floor Tiling, Web Technologies and Welding.

The APSSDC appeals to the youth not to miss out on this incredible opportunity. It asked them to visit skilluniverse.apssdc.in now to apply and discover all the details they need. The India Skills Competition-2023 is the canvas for greatness.

The Andhra Pradesh youth are exhorted to gear up and seize the chance to paint their skills on the global stage. “Mesmerise the world with talent,” the youth told.