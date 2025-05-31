  • Menu
Apollo hosp to launch oral cancer screening tests from today

Vijayawad: In honor of World Tobacco Day, the Apollo Specialty Hospital in Nellore and all branches has been launching oral cancer screening tests from May 31 said Dr Sriram Satish.

Doctors are advised to undergo oral cancer screening tests for those who are over 30 years old and tobacco. Apollo is working with Isha Foundation.

At this meeting ENT Dr Satish, Dr Nagendra, Surgical Oncologist Dr GVV Prasad, Senior Oncologist Haritha, Apollo Hospital Unit Head Balaraju participated.

