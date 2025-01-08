  • Menu
APSRTC to operate 7,200 services for Sankranti

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 7,200 services to meet the rush of passengers in the Sankranti festival season.

In a press release on Tuesday, the RTC announced these special buses are in addition to the existing bus services. The highest number of buses will be operated from Hyderabad.

A total of 2,153 buses will be operated from Hyderabad, 375 special services from Bengaluru, 42 services from Chennai, 300 services from Vijayawada, 250 from Vizag, 230 from Rajamahendravaram, 50 services from Tirupati and 500 services from other cities and towns. For the return journey, 3300 buses will be operated.

The RTC announced that it is deploying staff for the supervision of buses at Hyderabad and other cities. Passengers can call to 149 or 0866-257005 to avail the services. The RTC is offering 10 per cent concession to the passengers who book tickets in advance for to and fro.

