Back from Delhi…CM on search for new CS, DGP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has returned from Delhi, is now focusing his attention on finding suitable candidates for the two topmost posts -- Chief Secretary and Director General of Police – that are falling vacant soon.

Both the top officers Neerabh Kumar Prasad (CS) and Dwarka Tirumal Rao (DGP) are set to retire by December 31. There is no scope of asking the Centre to extend their tenure as the government had earlier extended their tenure by six months soon after the NDA alliance coming to power.

Sources said that finding highly efficient officers for the top posts is very important for Naidu since the NDA government must implement all the promises it had made during the elections and streamline the entire system of administration. The government needs proactive and highly efficient officers to eradicate drug menace, illegal export of rice and Vision 2047 among others.

Three candidates are said to be in the race for the top administrative post of Chief Secretary, including RP Sisodia, G Sai Prasad and K Vijayanand. During the early days of the alliance government led by Naidu, it was said that they were unhappy with Sai Prasad as they felt he had supported large-scale land-grabbing under the previous regime while serving as Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA). Prasad, a 1991 batch officer, was one of the key officers in the CMO during Naidu’s regime in the past.

He also belongs to the same community. But sources said Naidu would go by efficiency not caste or community of any individual. Another IAS officer in the race is Ram Prakash Sisodia, who also belongs to 1991 batch. It is said that Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand (1992 batch officer) is also among the aspirants for the top post.

For the post of DGP, it is learnt that there are about 10 DG rank officers vying for the post. Harish Kumar Gupta and Madireddy Pratap are said to be among the top contenders for the coveted post. Gupta, who is from Jammu & Kashmir, is at present serving as Vigilance and Enforcement DG. If appointed, he would be serving as DGP till November 2025. But if the government wants his tenure can be extended at least by one more year.