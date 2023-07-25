Beautician course for women launched

Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Women should come forward to undertake self-employment to support their families, stated K Harita Chowdary, the president of Inner Wheel Club of Vijayawada Midtown. She inaugurated training course for women in beautician and tailoring, jointly organised by Inner Wheel Club and MBV Kendram at Makineni Basava Punnaiah Vijnana Kendram here on Monday.
Harita said that there have been tremendous opportunities for beauticians and tailoring. The trainees should learn latest techniques and latest fashions to excel in life and appealed to the trainees to complete training successfully.
Inner Wheel Club Secretary G Saraswati said that such trainings help women to lead independent lives. The Inner Wheel Club would also help to organise similar training programmes.
MBVK committee member K Swarupa Rani said the Vignana Kendram is conducting several training programmes including embroidery, saree painting, soaps and sanitiser-making, DTP and others.
The Inner Wheel Club distributed cloth bags to all the trainees.
MBVK women’s wing secretary P Vijaya presided over the meeting. Beautician teachers Visala and Padma and Tailoring teacher Gayatri also present.