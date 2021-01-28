BJP-Jana Sena alliance to take on YSRCP in panchayat polls

Vijayawada: BJP and Jana Sena Parties have decided to contest the panchayat polls in an alliance and field candidates in all panchayats in the state. BJP state president Somu Veerraju and Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday discussed the activities of the alliance partners and strategy to be adopted for panchayat polls at BJP state office here on Wednesday.

Later, the two leaders addressed the media conference. Veerraju demanded that the state government take measures to ensure free and fair elections without any violence. He said the BJP and Jana Sena would review the polling process and meet the Governor on January 29 to apprise the developments regarding the poll process.

The state BJP chief said the YSRCP should desist from preventing the interested candidates from contesting the polls. He accused the ruling party of resorting to intimidation and influencing the contestants. Candidates in 25 per cent panchayats were elected in the state unopposed due to the intimidating tactics of the YSRCP, Veerraju alleged. Nadendla Manohar said Jana Sena had decided to give priority to the youth in panchayat elections. He also alleged conspiracy behind YSRCP candidates declared elected unanimously. The YSRCP leader alleged the YSRCP was trying to create panic and threatening the candidates of other parties. He said there seems a conspiracy behind the statements by the ministers, MLAs and other YSRCP leaders of 'a scope for the violence' in the elections.

Manohar demanded that the State Election Commission take up the statements by some MLAs and ministers on unanimous elections and incentives offered suo motu and probe them. He said the Jana Sena and BJP would meet the Governor on January 29 and inform the developments taking place in the state. .

Veerraju and Manhar demanded that the nominations for the panchayat polls be received online by the SEC to prevent threats to candidates.