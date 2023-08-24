British Dy High Commissioner launches electric scooter

Vijayawada: British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen visited electric scooter manufacturing company - Avera here on Wednesday, informed Dr Venkata Ramana, founder and CEO of AVERA. “The visit by Owen to Avera has infused us with confidence and optimism, propelling us towards entering the UK market.”

Avera co-founder Chandini Chandana further emphasised the evolving landscape of UK-India relations, bolstered by the positive outcomes of Owen’s visit.

The launch of VINCERO Electric Scooter was lauded by Owen for its alignment with the UK’s sustainable goals.

Speaking about this positive momentum, NREDCAP Managing Director Ramana Reddy said, “The Andhra Pradesh government’s mission to embrace a sustainable model, in harmony with the Central government’s vision, introduces an innovative EMI model developed by NREDCAP. This initiative garnered enthusiastic responses not only from government employees but also from the private sector, solidifying our stride towards greener practices.”

AVERA continues its journey towards a future defined by cleaner streets and a diminished carbon footprint and Owen’s visit stands as a testament to fortified diplomatic ties.