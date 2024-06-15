BSNL puts up surplus land, buildings for sale

Vijayawada: The cash-starved telecommunication giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced sale of its surplus lands and buildings across the country. Officials claim that the attempt to monetise land parcels and buildings, which have become surplus due to evolution of new technologies leading to miniaturisation of the equipment, was part of the revival plan of the Government of India enterprise.

Addressing media here on Friday, Chief General Manager of AP Telecom Circle of BSNL M Seshachalam said that the AP Circle had already successfully monetised two land parcels during the last financial year—one at Vijayawada and another at Tadepalligudem—earning Rs 40 crore.

27 land parcels in prominent localities across the country are presently put on e-auction through Metal Scrap Trading Corporation (MSTC). Out of the 27, three land parcels are available in Andhra Pradesh.

Elaborating on the land parcels available in the State, the chief general manager said that 6,377 square metres of land with a reserve price of Rs 12.94 crore at the Bank Colony in Tuni, 4,180 square metres of land with a reserve price of Rs 11.19 crore at Palakollu and 6,000 square metres of land with a reserve price of Rs 11.02 crore are available for the people to purchase.

Online bid submission which had already commenced will close on July 1 and interested parties may visit www.mstcecommerce.com/auctionhome/propertysale/index,jsp or www.bsnl.co.in/opencms/bsnl/BSNL/virtual_dataroom .

The chief general manager appealed to the consortiums, government organisations, realtors, industrialists, educational institutions, hospitals, trusts and NGOs to take part in e-auction to acquire the land parcels and be a part in the revival of the BSNL.

For further queries the interested parties may contact 9490100072 on WhatsApp or through email agm.aplb@bsnl.co.in