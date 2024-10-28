Centre extending full support to AP: Purandeswari

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has said the BJP-led Union government is extending support to Andhra Pradesh and sanctioning new projects and allotting funds for the existing projects.

The Centre is rendering assistance for the capital Amaravati, new railway line to Amaravati, funds for completion of Polavaram project and other development works. Purandeswari addressed the BJP leaders and workers at the State party office here on Sunday.

Earlier, some leaders of the YSRCP of Parchuru mandal in Bapatla district have joined the BJP in the the presence of Purandeswari. She alleged that the YSRCP government has diverted the funds sanctioned by the Union government for the development of the villages.

She pointed out that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was personally informing the people in the Grama Sabhas on the assistance being given by Union government to Andhra Pradesh for the development of the State.

She said the objective of the BJP was to deliver good governance. She said the railway line to Amaravati will be very useful and the Central government has sanctioned Rs 12,500 crore for Polavaram project. She informed that Rs 900 crore was sanctioned for the diaphragm wall and Rs 4,800 crore will be sanctioned to the rural development. YSRCP leaders of Parchuru mandal J Veeraiah, Y Venkatarao, Kallam Veerareddy, Nakka Srinivasa Rao, Shaik Basha, M Bhaskara Rao and others joined the BJP. BJP State Minority Morcha president Shaik Baji has welcomed the YSRCP leaders into the BJP at the State party office.