Centre suggests to AP to utilise energy efficiency opportunities

Vijayawada(NTR District): The Union Ministry of Power led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) suggested the Andhra Pradesh government to utilise the opportunity of huge investment potential of energy efficiency sector in AP, which will help the State to achieve energy security, boost economy, create employment and improve energy performance and environment as well.

In a communication, BEE Director General Abhay Bhakre appreciated the State government and Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for their positive response towards improving energy efficiency activities in the State.

Abhay Bhakre during his recent visit to the State has explained to the AP Energy Minister about the energy efficiency investment potentiality in energy efficiency sector and its benefits for which the Minister had responded positively and promised that the State government would extend all cooperation to the BEE for its energy conservation and energy efficiency activities in various sectors including industries, buildings, domestic and transport sector in Andhra Pradesh. He profusely thanked the Energy Minister for his support and hospitality.

The DG, BEE, said that the energy-saving investment potential of the country is expected to be around Rs 10.02 lakh crore by 2031. The industrial sector including Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) has energy saving investment potential of Rs 5.15 lakh crore, the transport sector has potential of Rs 2.26 lakh crore and the domestic sector has the potential of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the country.

He further said AP is one of the best states in the area of energy efficiency and could become the best State for energy efficiency investment potential in future.

He advised the State government to focus on energy efficiency related investments that will help the State to boost economy, improve energy performance in key sectors, create employment and improve environment.

He also appreciated APSECM for organising investment bazaar under energy efficiency financing platform, which help to bring financial institutions and all industries on one platform so that matchmaking of energy efficiency projects could be materialised.