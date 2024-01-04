Chirala: Weavers demand implementation of Handlooms Act

Chirala : Weavers and allied workers demanded the government to implement the Handlooms (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act, 1985 in true spirit in the state, and provide subsidies and contributions for various programmes. The weavers passed 12 resolutions at the Cheneta Sadassu organised by the Andhra Pradesh Chenetha Janasamakhya in Chirala on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by the Chenetha Janasamakhya president Devana Veera Nageswara Rao, in which its founding president Macharla Mohan Rao, MLC Pothula Suneetha, Devanga Corporation chairman Beeraka Surendra, weavers leaders Godugula Gangaraju, Avvaru Musalaiah, Damarla Srikrishna, Sajja Srinivasa Rao, Sajja Venkateswara Rao and members of various societies and weavers participated.

The weavers passed resolutions demanding the government to implement the Handlooms (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act 1985 perfectly, providing a 20 per cent subsidy for raw materials like cotton, silk and zari yarns. For their contribution of 10 per cent of their wages to the Cooperative Handloom Weavers Thrift Fund, they demanded the state and central governments each make contributions, equal to 10 percent of their wages. They demanded the government to provide 25 per cent of subsidy on the handloom products, and remove GST on the raw materials and finished products. They asked the state and central governments to allocate Rs 1,000 crore as the fund to provide daily work to the weavers, who are facing a crisis in the market.

The weavers also demanded the governments to provide health insurance of Rs 50,000 to the weavers’ families, and old age pensions to all eligible in the family. They demanded the government provide loans as per the NABARD and RBI guidelines to the cooperative societies based on the number of handlooms, and provide 150 units of electricity for free. They demanded the government to announce the handloom allied workers also eligible for Nethanna Nestham and other welfare schemes. They also asked the governments to give enough importance to the weavers’ community in the legislative houses.