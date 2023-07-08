CM Jagan to deposit Rs 1,117.21 cr into accounts of 10.22Lakh farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the fourth consecutive year will deposit Rs 1,117.21 cr into the accounts of 10.22 lakh farmers towards 2022 kharif crop loss as part of Rythu Dinotsavam at Kalyandurg in Anantapur district on Saturday.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate 52 Dr YSR Agri Testing Labs, developed with an expenditure of Rs 63.96 crore to test the quality of the agricultural produce.

It may be noted that the State government has taken up the responsibility of paying insurance premiums on behalf of farmers without burdening them under Dr YSR free crop insurance by registering every acre of cultivated land in e-crop through RBKs. The total compensation paid to 54.48 lakh farmers under Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance during the last 4 years is Rs 7,802.05 crore. The State government is establishing 147 testing laboratories in Assembly constituency level, 10 laboratories in district level and 4 regional coding centres at a cost of Rs 213.27 crore to certify the quality of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other agricultural products.

In the first phase, 75 labs already started functioning. Another 52 labs will be made available to farmers beginning from Saturday. Besides a toll free number 155251 has been provided to receive suggestions or complaints concerning agriculture.

The State government is providing an assistance of Rs 13,500 every year in 3 installments (May, October, January) under YSR Rythu Bharosa to all eligible landless SC, ST, BC, Minority and tenant farmers along with the farmers cultivating ROFR & Endowment lands including the eligible farmers cultivating their own lands..