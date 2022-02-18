CM YS Jagan thanks PM Modi, Gadkari for developing highways in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Nohan Reddy said national highways in the state are being developed with the cooperation of the Central government.

Speaking at the inauguration of national highway projects along with Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari here on Thursday, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitin Gadkari for developing of national highways in the state.

He said the state government allocated Rs 10,600 crore for development of roads in the state. He said Rs 6,400 crore will spent on improving road connectivity from mandal headquarters to district headquarters, Rs 2,300 crore towards maintenance of roads and Rs 1,700 crore for completion of pending road works.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Union minister to develop coastal road from Bhimili to Bogapuram connecting international airport and National Highway 60. He also sought 40 km Vijayawada east bypass road, recognition of several other roads in the state as national highways.

The Chief Minister said the state government sent 20 proposals to the Union ministry of road transport and urged Gadkari to sanction all the proposals.

Later, the Chief Minister held a discussion with Gadkari on the key projects of Andhra Pradesh in which officials from the state and the Centre took part. There was an extensive discussion on the proposed six-lane beach corridor connecting Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram. This project would not only shore up tourism but will also play a vital role in the development process and generate employment, the Chief Minister explained the Union minister. He said this will help in better connectivity to the Bhogapuram international airport.

The Union minister expressed his willingness and sought a proposal drafted with international consultants so that he can take action immediately. The Union minister had already agreed to the proposal of the 40 km eastern bypass to decongest traffic in Vijayawada.