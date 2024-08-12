CM’s nod sought to recruit staff in RTC

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Employees Union state president Palisetti Damodara Rao and general secretary GV Narasaiah appealed to the state government to give green signal to the RTC to fill the posts lying vacant in the corporation to strengthen the RTC and provide better services to the RTC bus passengers.

The Employees Union has made this request in the backdrop of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducting a review meeting on Monday to discuss the issues related to the transport department and APSRTC.

The two union leaders said the YSRCP government has not given permission to the APSRTC to recruit the staff and fill the posts lying vacant. They said the APSRTC also did not receive financial assistance from the state government for five years in YSRCP rule.

They have appealed to Naidu to give permission to fill approximately 10,000 posts of drivers, conductors, garage staff and other posts. They also requested the CM to give permission to purchase new buses and sanction financial assistance for it.

The APSRTC Employees Union state executive body meeting was held at state office on Sunday and the leaders discussed the pending problems of the APSRTC and Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department. They said the EU has already submitted representation to the transport minister two times since the new government was formed.

They said the RTC employees are not getting adequate medical treatment facilities under the EHS scheme. They urged him to take measures to provide better medical treatment through referral hospitals.

They said some RTC employees are not able to continue the jobs and requested the CM to give some alternative jobs. The EU leaders requested the CM to give promotions and resolve other pending problems.