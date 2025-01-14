Cockfights begin in erstwhile Krishna district

Vijayawada: In defiance of the directions of the AP High Court and the stern warning of officials of the erstwhile Krishna district, the organisers on Monday began cockfights in many parts of three districts on Monday, the first day of the three-day Sankranti festivities.

The organisers blatantly violated the orders and tied the sharp knives to the legs of roosters in the cockfights. The illegal brutal blood sport, combined with extensive gambling activities, has attracted a large number of viewers from not only AP but also from other states. Police and revenue officials failed to check the illegal game and take action on the organisers, who enjoy the patronage of influential political leaders.

The arenas were arranged in NTR, Krishna and Eluru districts and crores of rupees changed hands in the blood game. On Monday, cockfights were began at Ampapuram, Edupugallu, Kondapalli, Nandigama, Jaggaiahpet, Vissannapeta, Pamarru, Gudivada, Penamaluru, Vijayawada Rural mandal, Agiripalli, Avanigadda and other places in erstwhile Krishna district.

Entry fee was collected to see the cockfights and heavy prize money was given to the winners of the cockfights. Interestingly, women and children also watched the brutal game of cockfights, in which several thousand roosters died in pitiful condition. Illegal gambling games like Gundata and card games flourished on the arenas where cockfights were arranged. The games will continue for two more days changing several hundred crore rupees. Punters were busy collecting money.