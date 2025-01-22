Complete land acquisition for NH projects, says CS

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed the District Collectors, Joint Collectors and officials to complete the necessary land acquisition for the construction and expansion of various national highway projects in the State.

In a video-conference with officials on pending issues such as construction and expansion of national highways and land acquisition required for construction of bypass roads, grant of forest permissions and other issues, the CS directed the Collectors and JCs to take steps to complete the land acquisition process.

Later, the Chief Secretary reviewed the pending land acquisition and forest clearances for national highways district-wise with Collectors and Joint Collectors. He clarified that compensation should be provided to farmers as per the rules related to land acquisition and the land acquisition process should be completed in a timely manner and given to the respective construction companies. Vijayanand said that officials of the Revenue, Forest, TR&B, National Highways Authority of India and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways should work in coordination to resolve various issues in this regard in a timely manner.

CCLA G Jayalakshmi, TR & B Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande, Additional PCCF Rahul Pandey, NHAI Regional Officer RK Singh and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways regional officer Rakesh Kumar participated in this meeting.