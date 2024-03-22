Congress, Left parties urge voters to defeat YSRCP, BJP

Vijayawada: INDIA block parties Congress, Left parties, AAP and others decided to work together for the victory of the alliance in the state and appealed to the people to defeat the YSRCP and BJP-led NDA alliance in the state.

State leaders of Congress, CPI, CPM, AAP and others attended a round-table organised at Balotsav Bhavan here on Thursday. APCC chief Y S Sharmila, CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, leaders of other parties, representatives of the civil society organisations, women’s organisations and farmers associations attended the meeting.

Former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao presided over the meeting, which discussed the present political scenario in the state and the country and how to prepare for the elections in the state.

Sobhanadreeswara Rao expressed concern that the BJP is planning to change the Indian Constitution if it is voted to power with 370 seats in Lok Sabha and underlined the need to defeat the NDA at the Centre. Stating that the BJP government at the Centre and YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh are implementing the anti-people policies, he called upon the Left and other like-minded parties to work together to help the Congress come to power at the Centre. He said Andhra Pradesh will get Special Category Status if Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister.

APCC chief Y S Sharmila said only Congress victory in Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre will bring SCS to AP. She said both TDP and YSRCP ignored the interests of Andhra Pradesh and appealed to the people to defeat the YSRCP government in AP.

CPM state secretary Srinivasa Rao alleged that both Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had mortgaged the self-respect of Telugu people to the BJP government. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is playing double games as can be seen by the fact that he had not appealed to the people to defeat the YSRCP government at Praja Galam public meeting held in Chilakaluripet recently. He also did not ask people to vote for the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance,” he said.

The CPM leader questioned how the shameless political parties in Andhra Pradesh support the PM Modi and BJP government.

CPI state secretary Ramakrishna, Jai Bharat National Party president J D Lakshminarayana, Andhra Pradesh Intellectuals Forum president Chalasani Srinivas, APCC media committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy, noted engineer K Vijaya Rao and others spoke on the occasion.