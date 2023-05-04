Construction of 11,000 houses completed in NTR district

Vijayawada (NTR district): Construction of 11,000 houses under ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme was completed in the district so far and around 1,219 houses are at various stages of construction. The construction of another 949 houses is yet to be commenced, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao informed.

He held a video conference with all the officials to discuss the progress of Nadu-Nedu works, housing and Spandana petitions from the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

The Collector insisted on completing the construction of the remaining houses within the stipulated time and directed all the MPDOs to take necessary steps towards completing the houses. The officials were instructed to make available the electricity connections and drinking water facility to the completed houses. He suggested to the VMC officials to chalk out a plan for completing the construction of houses in all three constituencies of Vijayawada.

Referring to Nadu-Nedu works, the Collector said that the development works, which were undertaken in 503 schools, nine colleges and 84 Anganwadis should be completed by June.

Housing PD Rajini Kumari, DRDA PD K Srinivasa Rao, ICDS PD G Umadevi, DEO CV Renuka, and others participated.