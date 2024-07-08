  • Menu
CP consoles boiler explosion victims

Vijayawada: Commissioner of police PHD Ramakrishna consoled the Ultra Tech cement company boiler blast victims at two hospitals here on Sunday.

Boiler blast occurred at the cement company at Budavada village in Jaggaiahpet mandal claimed two lives and injuries to 14 workers.

The CP also inspected the Ultra Tech cement company and enquired about the boiler blast. He interacted with the workers, family members and the doctors. He said stern action will be taken against persons responsible for the explosion.

