CP pats city cops for winning medals at police duty meet

Vijayawada (NTR district): Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata on Monday complimented Circle Inspector JRK Hanish and woman SI U Hymavati for winning top medals in the 66th All India Police Duty Meet held in Bhopal recently. CI Hanish, who is discharging duty in City Special Branch, secured one gold and one silver medal while SI Hymavati secured a silver medal.

Hanish secured the gold medal in the written test of Forensic Science and silver medal in the competition of lifting, packing and forwarding of evidence. Hymavati, who is working as Sub-Inspector in the city special branch, secured silver medal in the Crime Scene Photography test in scientific aids to investigation category.

It may be recalled that Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy announced cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and three increments for the gold medalist and Rs 2 lakh and two increments for the silver medalist. The Andhra Pradesh police secured six medals including one gold and two silver medals. The Commissioner of Police complimented the two police officers for their performance in the all-India police duty meet.



