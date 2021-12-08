Crime control, better traffic system top priorities: New CP

Vijayawada: Crime control and traffic management are top priorities in Vijayawada city, said Kanthi Rana Tata, who assumed the charge as city Commissioner of Police here on Wednesday.

After the retirement of B Srinivasulu as the Commissioner of Police, Rana has been posted as the Commissioner of Police. Addressing the media conference after assuming charge, Kanthi Rana said he is well aware of traffic problems in Vijayawada city and he would try to implement the better traffic management.

He said a meeting will be convened very soon with the police officials and traffic problem will be addressed including the repairing of traffic signals. Rana said, "Crime control and preventing bodily offences is another priority in the city." Referring to blade batch and ganja cases, Rana said he was aware of the blade batch activities and ganja peddling in the city and would try to address the problems.

"I know about the problems with the anti-social elements and I will try to motivate them to change their mindset and quit vices," Rana said.

He stated that he would interact with them and try to provide rehabilitation so that they stop taking ganja and indulging in other offences.

The new police commissioner said special emphasis will be laid on safety of women, children and elderly people. Stating that the police would adopt a people-friendly policy, he appealed to the people to cooperate with the police department for better policing.

Rana said the people of Vijayawada will see "better delivery of services." He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP D Gautam Sawang for appointing him as the Police Commissioner here to serve people.

Kanthi Rana Tata earlier worked as the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner of police in the city. Later, he was transferred to Anantapur as the DIG.