DGP inaugurates traffic police station at Ajit Singh Nagar
Says NTR district police are taking measures to bring down accidents
Vijayawada: DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy inaugurated the Ajith Singh Nagar traffic police station near Kandrika on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Saturday.
Addressing the gathering, the DGP recollected his memories with Vijayawada saying that he had worked as the Commissioner of Police in Vijayawada 13 years ago.
He said traffic increased manifold in Vijayawada city and the police department is taking steps to check the mishaps. He said the NTR district police conducted study for two months and identified the accident-prone areas, reasons for mishaps and were taking measures to check the accidents.
He said Central MLA Malladi Vishnu has insisted on setting up of traffic police station at Ajit Singh Nagar and law and order police station in Gunadala.
He said traffic increased in Ajith Singh Nagar and Vijayawada-Nunna road due to passing of vehicles on the Inner Ring Road which connect Ramavappadu and Gollapudi.
Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, DCPs Vishal Gunni and Ajita Vejendla, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and others were present.