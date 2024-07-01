Dilli Rao gets certificate of appreciation from NCPCR

Vijayawada: Former collector of NTR district S Dilli Rao received certificate of appreciation from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) at a programme organised in Delhi on Sunday for his services for the protection of child rights as the collector of NTR district.

Dilli Rao has been felicitated for the Best Performing District on implementation of Joint Action Plan on prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking for the excellent work in the last two years. Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai handed over the certificate of appreciation to the former collector S Dilli Rao, who was recently transferred.

Dilli Rao has worked in coordination with the police, ICDS, Childline NGO, Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan, Forum for Child Rights, educational institutions to check the menace of drugs and sedatives. Dilli Rao had taken special initiative to prevent peddling of drugs and ganja in the district.

The NCPCR and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) jointly organised the awards presentation programme at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. Dilli Rao has conducted an awareness programme on the ill-effects of Ganja and drug consumption.

He also launched mega campaign against the sexual harassment, child labour, child marriages and other social evils. He also took initiative for launching campaigns by conducting street plays, rallies and other events.

He visited many educational institutions and created awareness on ill-effects of drugs, peddling of drugs and other events. The Central government appreciated the efforts of Dilli Rao for taking initiative to conduct counselling at the de-addiction centres. Dilli Rao thanked everyone, who helped to check the drug menace in the district in the last two years.