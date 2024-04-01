Live
Just In
Distribute pensions immediately to beneficiaries: Sharmila
The APCC chief speaks to Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy over phone
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila has demanded the State government to immediately distribute pension to the beneficiaries in the State and warned that she would stage a protest in front of the office of the Chief Secretary if the government did not distribute pensions in two days.
Sharmila on Sunday spoke to Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy over telephone and asked about the distribution of pensions. Jawahar Reddy told Sharmila that it would take 10 days for distribution of pensions in the State.
Sharmila wondered why the government can’t distribute the pensions without the village and ward volunteers in the State. She said the government can transfer the pension money into the direct bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
She pointed out that the government has the details of the all the pensioners in the state and it can transfer the pension money into their accounts.
Sharmila said as per the orders of the Election Commission, the government has to distribute the pension immediately. She spoke to the Chief Secretary in the backdrop of Election Commission issuing orders to keep the village and ward volunteers away from distribution of pensions and other benefits.