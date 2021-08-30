Electric performance: AP power sector saves Rs 2,350 crore energy

Vijayawada: The State has exhibited excellent performance in the area of energy efficiency in industrial sector and achieved saving of 3430 Million Units of energy worth of around Rs 2,350 crore and a reduction of 1.38 million tons of CO2.

The State exhibited excellent performance in implementing Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme which is a mandatory flagship programme of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Govt of India for enhanced energy efficiency (NMEEE) aimed at bringing accelerated energy efficiency enhancement in energy intensive sectors.

The Union Ministry of Power led BEE, Government of India has communicated that the AP State has accomplished 40 per cent more energy savings in industries in PAT Cycle-2 comparing to the first PAT cycle. The BEE has declared the achievements of various States in PAT cycle-2 in a nationwide webinar and said that Andhra Pradesh has exhibited excellent performance in the area of energy efficiency in industrial sector.

The BEE implements PAT scheme which is a market-based compliance mechanism to accelerate implementation of cost-effective improvements in energy efficiency in large energy-intensive industries through certification of energy savings that could be traded.

As part of this, the energy intensive industries under PAT scheme in Andhra Pradesh have exhibited better performance comparing to the PAT cycle-1 an achieved 40percent more energy savings.

According to the BEE, the AP industries achieved 0.295 million tons of oil equivalent of savings as against 0.205 million tons of oil equivalent of PAT Cycle-1. The savings achieved in PAT Cycle 2 are equivalent to 3430 MU energy worth of around Rs2350 crore.

In order to recognise the noteworthy progress of variety of industries in the country under the PAT Cycle-II, the BEE has organised an interactive national webinar with Industries Designated Consumers (DCs) under the PAT scheme in the presence of Alok Kumar, Secretary, Union Ministry of Power. The Secretary, MoP released the Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) to Designated Consumers of PAT Cycle II through a dedicated online portal PATNET.

The Director General, BEE, Abhay Bakre said that energy efficiency through PAT would play major role in order to help achieve energy security, pick up economy, boost industrial productivity, provide jobs, increase the access of energy to all the people and enhance social development and prosperity.

BEE will always support all the States in the area of energy efficiency particularly in industrial sector, he said. He also appreciated the Secretary for Energy, GoAP, Srikant Nagulapalli and his team for their concerted efforts in achieving improved energy efficiency performance of industries in PAT Cycle-2 and setting up a dedicated PAT cell in the State.