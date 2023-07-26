Eluru district gets 211 cm rainfall

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru district recorded 211 CM rainfall during the last 24 hours due to the depression formed in Bay of Bengal and active monsoons. All 27 mandals registered rains from normal to heavy rains. Musunuru mandal received the highest with 12.7 cm rainfall. Mudinepalli 12.5 cm, Nuzvidu 11.6 cm. Lingapalem 10.6 cm, Pedapadu 10.5 cm, Agiripalli 10.3 cm, Eluru 9.4 cm, Pedavegi 9.2 cm, Velairpadu 8.2 cm, Buttayagudem 8.52 cm, Chintapudi mandal 8.3 cm, Jangareddygudem 8.12 cm, T Narsapuram 8 cm, Chatrai mandal 8 cm and Polavaram mandal 7.3 cm.