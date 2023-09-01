Engg grad arrested for possession of MDMA drug

Vijayawada: Police arrested an engineering graduate for possession of MDMA (Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine) drug during a surprise check at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) here and he was sent to judicial remand on Thursday.

According to Vijayawada South Zone Assistant Police Commissioner Dr B Ravi Kiran, the accused was identified as Nadimpalli Abhishek Varma (22), B Tech graduate of Razole in East Godavari district. During the checking, police have seized around 3.42 grams MDMA from the accused.

N Abhishek Varma had completed B Tech in 2020 and while studying he was addicted to ganja. For the last six months, he has been consuming ganja and MDMA along with his friends. They had purchased ganja from drug peddlers in and around Rajamahendravaram. Later, he approached his childhood friend for MDMA drugs, who has been selling MDMA drugs for the past few years. This childhood friend also staying in Rajamahendravaram and supplying the drug by purchasing it in Bengaluru. He often visits Bengaluru and supplies drug to Abhishaik and his friends.

When Abhisahaik Varma called his friend for MDMA, his friend told him to come to Bengaluru to collect the drug. Hence, Abhishaik Varma went to Bengaluru and purchased MDMA drug by paying Rs 10,000 to his childhood friend. While coming back, he reached Vijayawada bus stand on August 29 and observed police checking in the bus stand and tried to escape from there. However, police chased him and seized the drug. After investigation, the accused was produced before the magistrate and was sent to judicial custody.

ACP Ravi Kiran further said that this drug case has nothing to do with the city and clarified that the drug was not purchased in Vijayawada, the person was not from Vijayawada and the drug-supplying place was also not Vijayawada.