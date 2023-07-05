Focus on 2 ABP mandals to make them best: Collector S Dilli Rao

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said that they are trying to spruce up Ibrahimpatnam and Penuganchiprolu mandals as the best mandals in the country. The two mandals are selected under Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) in the district.

The ABP is a transformational programme initiated by the Central government to develop the most backward blocks of India. It is based on similar lines to the Aspirational Districts Programme, launched by the government in 2018 for the development of the backward districts of the country.

In this view, the collector participated in a programme organised by the Niti Ayog from Delhi by virtual mode form the Collectorate here on Tuesday. He explained that they are implementing all the prescribed procedures of the Niti Ayog comprehensively in Ibrahimpatnam and Penuganchiprolu mandals.

He said that they are focusing on developing infrastructure, investments, innovation and inclusiveness and added that for this effective implementation they had chalked out special plans.

He further said that they are reaching all the sustainable goals by conducting meetings and conferences with the public and public representatives. He also that they are going to collect data through volunteers

“We are working hard in facilitating all the amenities by coordinating with all the departments such as education, health, skill development and agriculture towards shaping up the mandals as ABP blocks,” he added.