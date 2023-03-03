FRA system must for all, says principal secretary

Vijayawada: Principal secretary (political) R Mutyala Raju said that there is no exemption to any one from facial recognition attendance system. He said that the state government issued orders on implementation of FRA system from February 17. In a statement here on Thursday, the principal secretary said that there was no truth in the news that those working as OSDs, personal secretaries, additional PS and personal assistants at ministers, MPs and MLAs exempted from FRA system.





He clarified that facial recognition attendance system was compulsory for all those employees working from village level to state level and everyone has to follow the rule. An app was developed with tour/on duty option and the employees and officials should follow the system without fail, he added.



