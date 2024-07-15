  • Menu
GMC to conduct grievance redressal today

GMC to conduct grievance redressal today
Guntur: GMC will conduct a public grievance redressal system on Monday from 10 am at GMC Council Hall. The GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will...

Guntur: GMC will conduct a public grievance redressal system on Monday from 10 am at GMC Council Hall. The GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will receive the petitions from the public and take steps to solve the petitions instantaneously.

People may submit the petitions to the GMC commissioner and solve their petitions. The GMC urged people to avail the facility provided by the government and cooperate.

