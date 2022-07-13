Godavari flood fury continues

Vijayawada: Flood fury continued on Wednesday badly affecting four districts the East Godavari, Alluri Sitarama Raju Manyam district, Eluru district and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Thousands of families are still trapped in the villages and district administration is facing an uphill task to evacuate the people to safer places. Konaseema and Alluri Sitaramaraju Manyam districts are more affected due to surging of Godavari flood waters.

Irrigation officials in Rajamahendravaram said there is a possibility of increasing the water levels in Godavari by Thursday and a third warning is not ruled out at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage. People in Konaseema district are expressing grave concern in view of the surging floods and incessant rains. Third warning was issued at Bhadrachalam where the Godavari river flood water touched 53 feet. The second flood warning continued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB).

About 18 mandals in Konaseema district are likely to be submerged if the flood situation worsens. Road connectivity at P Gannavaram, Ravulapalem, Ayinavilli, Mamidikuduru and other villages in Konaseema district is disrupted. Coconut trees fell on roads due to heavy winds. According to the officials, 163 hectares of paddy is inundated and damaged in lanka villages. People are facing difficulties to get essential commodities like milk due to the impact of floods and rains.

Live stock is also suffering due to lack of grass and fodder as water submerged in water. Entire Nagulanka village is inundated and locals were using country boats or are wading through waist deep water to safer places. They complained that no official help was available. Those who have concrete houses preferred to shift to the first floor and stay there.

Konaseema District Revenue Officer (DRO) Ch Sathibabu told The Hans India that 30 villages in P Gannavaram, Ravulapalem, Ayinavilli mandals were affected by the floods. About 163 hectares of paddy was damaged in the district. Officials have brought the cattle on a punt from the flood-affected lanka villages to places of safety, he said.

Yetapaka, Chinturu, Devipatnam, and VR Puram mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district are facing shortage of essential commodities in the villages due to disruption in road connectivity.

Horticulture farmers are worst affected as banana, papaya and vegetables like brinjal got submerged under water. Bananas and papayas were to be taken to market next week. Every day about 10 trucks of vegetables are sent to different parts like Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.