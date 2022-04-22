Government General Hospital rape case: 3 arrested

Vijayawada: Nunna police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the rape of a woman at New Government General Hospital. Two of the accused are working in pest control department in the GGH. The victim belongs to Vambay Colony and was cheated by the main accused, Dara Srikanth, resident of the same colony.

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata told the media here on Thursday that the victim went to Government General Hospital to meet the main accused Dara Srikanth, who lured her by offering a job. She alleged that Srikanth had promised her to marry and later raped her on Tuesday night in the hospital. Next morning, the accused left the hospital, where he was working as a contract worker.

The second day morning, another contract worker Chenna Babu Rao and his friend J Pawan Kalyan also raped the woman in the hospital. Babu Rao belongs to Sitarampuram area and Pawan Kalyan from Wynch Pet. Family members of the woman lodged a complaint to the police on Wednesday afternoon.

Nunna police registered a case and arrested the three accused on Thursday. The Police Commissioner had produced the three accused before the media.

On the other hand, the family members of the woman, leaders of civil society organisations, CPM and TDP staged a protest in front of Nunna police station on Thursday demanding justice.

TDP leader and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, CPM State leader Chigurupati Baburao and others alleged the Nunna police not responded to the complaint given by the family members on Wednesday afternoon. Both Bonda Uma and Baburao have alleged there is no protection for women in the YSRCP rule. They demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the victim.

On the other hand, the Government General Hospital suspended two security guards for negligence of duty. The hospital authorities also issued memo to the security supervisor for the incident that took place in the GGH.