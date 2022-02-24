Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan tells VCs to make up for time lost due to Covid

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is also the Chancellor of State Universities, held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of five Universities, in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and discussed with them on various aspects related to day-to-day administration of the universities.

At a meeting held separately with each of them, the Governor advised the Vice-Chancellors to conduct the convocations on a regular basis without any delay, duly following Covid-19 precautions. The Governor advised the Vice-Chancellors to ensure that the universities carry out their regular academic activities on a full-fledged basis by taking necessary Covid-19 precautions and to prepare an action plan to make-up for the time lost due to the pandemic.

Later, interacting with the Vice-Chancellors, Special Chief Secretary to Governor R P Sisodia informed them that the Governor desires that the universities, which have been informed earlier to postpone their convocations due to Covid-19 pandemic, may now re-schedule the convocations and conduct them during next month, by preparing an action plan for the same.

Vice-Chancellor of Yogi Vemana University Prof M Surya Kalavathi, Vice-Chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Dr A Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University Prof N Venkata Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, Prof GVR Prasad Raju and Vice-Chancellor of Sri Krishnadevaraya University Prof M Rama Krishan Reddy participated in the meeting.