Govt issues orders on CM's camp office at Visakha, appoints three member committee

Vijayawada : As part of Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy's move to start function from Visakhapatnam from Dasara festival, the state government issued orders forming a three member committee to look after the setting up of CM camp office and other government offices.



The orders issued by Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy stated that as per AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 harmonious and balanced growth of the state conducting periodic eview meetings and monitoring different welfare progammes in noth Andhra necessitates accommodation for Chief Minister and other officials for over night stay.

As part of it the state government constituted a three member committee of officials to identify suitable transit accommodation for CM camp office and other government offices. The commitee includes Special Chief Secretary to Government (Municipal Administration and Urban development), Special Chief Secretary, Finance depatment and Secretary to Government (Services and Human Resources management).

The orders stated that the north coastal disstricts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitaramaraju and Anakapalli districts known as Uttarandhra continue to exhibit low socio-economic development indicators in terms of health, education, irrigation and connectivity. Some of the districts of Uttarandhra region are covered nder Backward region grant fund. Two of the three aspirational districts identified by NITI aayog are in Uttarandhra region.

As per the orders Secretaries, heads of departments and special officers are advised to visit north coastal districts regularly for conducting review meetings and to monitor development programmes.