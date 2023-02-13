Gruha Saradhulu appointed to strengthen YSRCP: MLA Perni Nani

Vijayawada (NTR District): Krishna district YSRCP president and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah claimed that the main intention for appointing Jagananna Sachivalayam conveners and Gruha Saradhulu is to streamline the party by making it stronger at field level.

He conducted a training programme to the convenors and Gruha Saradhulu in Machilipatnam on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA informed that human relations are the most important in politics. He further said that Gurha Saradulu must explain the thoughts and policies of the party and also to observe whether the government welfare schemes are being provided properly or not.

There are 5.2 lakh Gruha Saradhulu in 15,000 villages and ward secretariats and another 45,000 conveners have been appointed. Each volunteer should coordinate and work together with all the convenors and Gruha Saradhulu, who were appointed on behalf of the party, the MLA informed.

Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Lanka Suribabu, Municipal Ex-Chairman Sheikh Salar Dada, mandal convenor Gudavalli Nagaraju (Jeyannar), town convenor Chitikena Nageswara Rao, party workers and others participated in the training programme.