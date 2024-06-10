Guntur MP-elect promises to transform Amaravati

Guntur: Guntur MP-elect Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar (48) has bagged a rare opportunity in the Union Ministry. After 50 years, an MP belonging to the Kamma community got a berth in the Union Ministry. He is entering into the Parliament for the first time as Union Minister.

Former Union Minister Kotha Raghuramaiah got a berth in the Union Cabinet. After that, there is no representation for MPs elected from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. In the erstwhile Guntur district, former Union minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy was elected to the Parliament from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency and worked as a Union Minister. Former Union Minister Pamulapati Ankineedu Prasad Rao, Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, Daggubati Purandeswari, Panabaka Lakshmi, JD Seelam worked as Union Ministers. They were elected from Bapatla Parliament constituency and worked as Union Ministers of State.

NRI Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar implemented innovative ways during his election campaign and became popular within a short time. He has shown his assets worth Rs 5,780 crore in the affidavit filed at the time of filing his nomination in the elections. State capital Amaravati comes under Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. As an NRI, he assured that he will use his contacts and set up companies with the cooperation of the NRIs. He had promised that he will take up initiatives to develop the state capital Amaravati.