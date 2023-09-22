  • Menu
Guntur: Munjampalli Siva Kumar appointed as APGEF district secretary

APGEF Guntur district publicity secretary Munjampalli Siva Kumar felicitating APGEF chairman Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy in Guntur on Thursday

Guntur : Munjampalli Siva Kumar has been appointed as Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation district publicity secretary at a programme held in Irrigation Department Conference hall in Guntur on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, APGEF chairman Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy said the state government is implementing policies which are useful to employees and solving the problems of the employees besides hiking their salaries.

He urged the employees to extend their support to the government led by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

APGEF state secretary general Aravapal, state organising secretary R Rama Krishna Reddy, treasurer Rama Krishnaa and vice-president Bhaskar Reddy were present.

