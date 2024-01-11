Guntur: Ramraj Showroom inaugurated in Tenali

Guntur : Kumar Group of Industries managing director K Subramanayam inaugurated Ramraj Cotton Company showroom set up at Bose Road in Tenali on Wednesday.

Ramraj cotton is the only company which has carved a niche for itself in the sale of dhotis countrywide-- fancy border dhotis, stain guard dhotis, perfumed dhotis, wrinkle free dhotis, silk dhotis, and more. Cotton shirts, embroidery shirts, wrinkle free shirts, cool cotton shirts, ultimate shirts, T-shirts in various colours attractive to youth are also available. Tenali chamber of commerce president Desu Srinivasa Rau lit the lamp and its secretary Subba Rao was also present.