Hanumanthunipadu best police station in AP

Ongole: The Union government has announced Hanumanthunipadu police station in Prakasam district as the best police station in the State in the annual ranking of police stations for the year 2022.

In a simple award presentation ceremony held at the DGP office in Mangalagiri on Monday, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy informed that based on the feedback on control of crimes, maintenance of law and order, implementation of acts, investigation of cases and analysis, court summons and court monitoring, proactive policing, community engagement, patrolling, greenery and sanitation in the premises, from the local public of all police stations, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has announced Hanumanthunipadu police station as the best police station in the state. The DGP Rajendranath Reddy presented the certificate of excellence from the union government to the district SP Malika Garg and HM Padu SI Krishna Pavani and her staff.

Appreciating Hanumanthunipadu PS from Prakasam for being selected as the best police station, the DGP presented a cash prize of Rs 25,000 to the SP Malika Garg, and Rs 10,000 to SI Krishna Pavani.