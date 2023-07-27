Heavy rains lash State for second consecutive day

Vijayawada: Normal to heavy rains lashed the State for the second consecutive day on Wednesday resulting in an increase in floodwater levels in Krishna, Godavari rivers, canals, streams and disrupting the normal life in many parts of the State.

Due to the impact of depression formed in Bay of Bengal all the districts in the State recorded rainfall.

Coastal districts recorded more rainfall compared to the Rayalaseema region. Districts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR and East Godavari got more rainfall compared to other districts. On the other hand, Godavari and Krishna river floodwater levels are gradually increasing since Tuesday. Godavari delta region is on alert due to the rising of floodwater levels.

East Godavari district recorded 68 cm rainfall between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. All 19 mandals received rains and 211 cm of rainfall was recorded in Eluru district in 24 hours. The East Godavari district administration is ready to evacuate people from the low-lying areas and flood-hit villages.

Similarly, Alluri Sitaramaraju district recorded 42 cm rainfall in 24 hours. All 22 mandals in the ASR district received rains.

Rainfall recorded at different places in the State during the last 24 hours: Narsipatnam (Anakapalli dist) 12 cm, Nuzvid (Eluru) 12 cm, Eluru (Eluru) 11 cm, Chintur (Alluri Sitha Ramaraju) 10 cm, Machilipatnam (Krishna) 10 cm, Gudivada (Krishna) 9 cm, Kukunoor (Eluru) 9 cm, Polavaram (Eluru) 9 cm, Vijayawada (NTR) 8 cm, Koyyalagudem (Eluru) 7 cm, Kunavaram (Alluri Sitharama Raju) 7 cm, Lam(a) (Guntur) 7 cm, Sompeta (Srikakulam) 7 cm, Tuni (Kakinada) 7 cm, Kaikalur (Eluru) 7 cm, Nandigama (NTR district) 7 cm, Visakhapatnam (Vishakhapatnam) 6 cm, Nandigama (NTR district) 6 cm, Yelamanchili (Anakapalli) 6 cm, Anakapalli (Anakapalli dist) 6 cm, Nellimarla (Vizianagaram) 6 cm, Garividi (Vizianagaram) 6 cm, Kalingapatnam (Srikakulam) 6 cm, Bheemunipatnam (Visakhapatnam) 6 cm, Vizianagaram (Vizianagaram) 6 cm, Amaravati (Guntur) 6 cm, Chintalapudi (Eluru) 6 cm, Ranastalam (Srikakulam) 5 cm, Narsapuram (West Godavari) 5 cm, Kakinada (Kakinada) 5 cm, Palasa (Srikakulam) 5, Velairpad (Eluru) 5, Guntur (Guntur) 5, Bhimadole (Eluru) 5, Cheepurupalle (Vizianagaram) 5, Tiruvuru (NTR) 5, Mangalagiri (Guntur) 5 and Palakoderu (West Godavari) 5. In Rayalaseema region, Nandyal received 5 cm rainfall, Kurnool 4, Nandikotkur (Nandyal) 4, Rajampet (Annamayya) 4 and Jupadu Bungalow (Nandyal) 4 CM rainfall. Another 100 mandals recorded rainfall between 1 cm and 3 cm.

Heavy rains forecast: Rain fury is expected to continue in the State for two more days, according to Meteorological centre in Amaravati. In a press release on Wednesday, the centre said that heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP.

On July 28, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam. Only July 29 and 30, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam.